Forex Market: Indian rupee opens in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday (November 22 2024). According to forex traders, the support of positive domestic equities was negated by geopolitical pressures and unabated foreign portfolio outflows. The US dollar strengthened in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices influenced investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.48 and moved in a tight range and touched 84.47 against the US dollar, registering a gain of just 3 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.06 per cent at 107.03.