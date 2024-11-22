IPL 2025 to Run from March 14 to May 25; Dates for Next Three Seasons Revealed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has reportedly outlined its schedule for the next three seasons, with the 2025 edition set to run from March 14 to May 25. According to ESPNCricinfo, the 2026 season will follow from March 15 to May 31, while the 2027 season will be held between March 14 and May 30. These dates, shared in an email to franchise owners, represent “windows” likely to become the finalized schedules. The 2025 season will feature 74 matches, maintaining the format of recent editions, but fewer than the 84 initially planned in the IPL’s 2022 media rights tender.

The tournament will continue to see robust participation from international players, with cricketers from Full Member nations like Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies confirming their availability for the 2025-2027 seasons. Notably, England’s centrally contracted players—including stars like Jos Buttler and Harry Brook—are expected to participate fully, though Test captain Ben Stokes was absent from the 2025 auction list. Australia’s players will join after fulfilling national commitments, such as an ODI series in 2026 and a commemorative Test in 2027. Pakistani players, however, remain excluded due to ongoing political tensions.

Meanwhile, other cricketing boards, including those of South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, have assured the full availability of their players. Bangladesh has provided a list of 13 players with varied participation across the seasons. The 2023-2027 media rights cycle initially planned for up to 94 matches by 2027, but the IPL has scaled back match counts in some years, signaling a more streamlined tournament structure. This move ensures a high-quality competition while accommodating international cricket schedules.