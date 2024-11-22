Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, ended the week’s last trading session higher. Both the indices rose over 2 per cent , fueled by buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex jumped as much as 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11. The NSE Nifty50 also ended higher by 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent at 23,907.25.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,411 against 1,482 stocks that declined, and 126 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,019. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 159, and those that hit a 52-week low was 106. A total of 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 279 in the lower circuit.

49 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were State Bank of India, Titan Company, Tata Consultancy Services, Ultratech Cement, and HCL Tech. Bajaj Auto was the only constituent stock of Nifty50 to end lower.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended higher by 0.90 per cent and 1.16 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended higher, barring the Nifty Media Index, which closed down by 0.32 per cent. Notably, Nifty IT index outperformed the other sectoral indices, ending 3.29 per cent higher, with gains led by Tata Consultancy Services, Mphasis, HCL Tech, LTIMindtree, and Infosys. This was followed by Nifty Realty index, which also ended higher, rising by over 3 per cent. Among others, the Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty OMCs indices settled higher, each rising by over 2 per cent on Friday.