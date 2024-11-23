Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: NDA crosses majority mark

Ranchi: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly elections is underway. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies leading over the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP has crossed the majority mark. The NDA is leading in 45 seats and India Bloc is leading in 33 seats.

The JMM of Chief Minister Hemant Soren fought in 41 assembly seats in the 81-seat assembly and gave the remaining ones to its allies – Congress (30 seats), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (6), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (4). The BJP contested 68 seats, while its allies, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) fought in 10, the Janata Dal (United) in two, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in one.

Also Read: Chelakkara Bypoll Election Result 2024: CPM takes initial lead

The term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats. More than 2.6 crore eligible voters are there in Jharkhand this time. Jharkhand voted in two phases – November 13 for 43 seats and November 20 for 38 seats – and witnessed an overall voter turnout of 67.74 per cent, which was 1.65 per cent higher than the 2019 poll figures.