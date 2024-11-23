Know  five stages of ‘Occupational Burnout’

It is normal and unavoidable to get bored at work. However, dealing with serious stress and mental health problems as a result is not. Let’s examine the five stages of work burnout that most employees experience.

Honeymoon phase

When you first start working at your new job, everything seems to be going smoothly. You strive to give your all-out effort into your work while going above and beyond. You are more prone to dismiss any number of signals indicating stress or burnout are there.

The onset of stress

At this point, you start to recognise and feel the tension that makes it difficult for you to concentrate on your health. This period makes you uncomfortable at work and makes you want to take longer leaves just for the sake of avoiding the stress and anxiety at work. You also begin to neglect your work and relationships.

Chronic stress

You will be under the most work-related stress at this time. You frequently miss deadlines, perform poorly at work, and feel completely overburdened by the volume of work you must handle each day. It is more likely that you will become agitated, hostile, etc. You won’t believe you have the stamina to complete your assignment effectively.

Burnout

When you can’t concentrate on your task at all, you are officially burnt out at this point. You absolutely hate going to work and fear having to interact with your coworkers and staff. To avoid having to show up or be given responsibility for any work, you are inclined to take more vacations.

When burnout becomes a habit

At this point, burnout starts to creep into your daily life and has an effect on your profession, relationships, and general quality of life. Your physical and mental health will suffer greatly as a result of this extreme stress. Since this has severely impacted your life, you are also likely to avoid engaging with others.

Burnout at work is no joke anymore. Your work performance is significantly impacted, which has an impact on your relationships and decisions. Your chances of leading a better life, both professionally and personally, are diminished if you are burnt out at work. It is vitally essential that you discuss this matter with your manager at work in order to find a long-term solution.