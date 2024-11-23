Palakkad Assembly Bypoll: Congress’s Rahul Mamkootathil wins

Palakkad: Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootahil won Kerala’s Palakkad Assembly bypoll. Palakkad is seen as the BJP’s most favourable Assembly constituency in Kerala. The seat has over 70 per cent Hindu voters, and the BJP finished second in the last two Assembly elections.

Rahul Mamkootahil defeated BJP’s C. Krishnakumar by over 18,840 votes. Rahul Mamkootahil got 58,389 votes, while Krishnakumar garnered 39,549 votes. P Sarin, the CPI(M)-backed candidate secured third place with 37,293

The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of previous Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after winning the Vadakara seat in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. In 2016, Shafi Parambil won the Palakkad seat with 57,559 votes, defeating BJP candidate Sobha Surendran by 17,483 votes. Sobha received 40,076 votes.

A total of 1,94,000 people were eligible to vote in the by-election across the 184 polling booths spread across Palakkad municipality and the panchayats of Mathur, Pirayiri and Kannadi. Total votes polled were 70.51%.The polling percentage was 75.2% in the previous elections.

The constituency, which has seen fierce triangular contests in the last 10 years, was won by the UDF three times since 2011. In 2021 assembly election, the constituency saw a close contest between Parambil of the UDF and E Sreedharan of the BJP. Parambil eventually won by over 3,800 votes. The LDF candidate was in the third position.