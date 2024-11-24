IPL 2025: Full list of players bought by Chennai Super Kings

Jeddah: The auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) is progressing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to retain five players. The team will have Rs 55 crore purse to spend in the auction. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were both top retentions for the five-time champions. They also decided to retain Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Shivam Dube. Dhoni was retained for just Rs 4 crore.

Full list of retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Full list of released players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.