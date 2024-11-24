IPL 2025: Full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained their core from the 2024 season. KKR also released skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. KKR once again retained veteran foreign superstars – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

KKR enter the auction hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a purse of Rs 51 crore. KKR won’t be able to use any right-to-match (RTM) cards since they have retained all six players.

Full list of retained players: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Full list of released players: Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya

KKR’s IPL 2025 complete squad

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh