Know effects  of low sugar on your body

The concentration of glucose in the blood is used to determine the blood sugar level. Hypoglycemia, often known as low blood sugar, is a medical condition that, if not treated promptly, can be deadly. A normal range for a healthy person is between 60 and 140 mg/dl.

Energy is needed by the human body for all of its activities. The sugar or glucose that you ingest provides this energy to the cells in your body. You can have periods of low blood sugar and lack of energy. If your body is generating too much insulin, your blood sugar may drop.

Also Read: Tips to prevent urinary tract infection after sex

Excessive use of drugs that cause hypoglycemia is another factor that might produce low blood sugar levels. The consequences of hyper- and hypoglycemia on the human body can be both immediate and cumulative. You may be more susceptible to immediate consequences, such as heart attack, brain haemorrhage, and impairment of cognitive function if your blood sugar levels are out of the usual range.

Kidney disorders, nerve damage, and illnesses of the eyes are examples of long-term impacts. In addition to these immediate and long-term impacts, hypoglycemia may interfere with the operation of several body organs and systems.

Hypoglycemia may cause nerve damage, which might impair a person’s capacity to communicate critical information. This can lead to damage to their endocrine and circulatory system. Your central nervous system mostly relies on glucose for energy. Your body responds to low blood sugar levels by turning on several counterregulatory mechanisms. Gastroparesis, which may result from low blood sugar, can also cause certain digestive issues.