Know what is ‘Reverse Dieting’

Reverse dieting is a diet plan that involves gradually increasing your calorie intake over a few weeks or months to allow you to eat more food after a diet while also increasing your metabolism and preventing fat regain. Reverse dieting was popularized by the bodybuilders. They used it as a way to prevent rapid weight regain after a competition.

Reverse dieting was introduced to help bodybuilders slowly transition back from very low calorie diets to higher calorie diets. The idea was that doing it slowly would help them gradually restore their metabolic rates, allowing them to eat more while minimizing fat gain.However, there is no current research to support that reverse dieting will help you lose weight.

Also Read: Know five stages of ‘Occupational Burnout’

Reverse dieting typically involves increasing calorie intake by 50–100 calories per week above your baseline, which is the number of calories you’re currently consuming to maintain your weight. This period lasts 4–10 weeks, or until you reach your target, pre-diet intake. While some claimed that reverse dieting can be an effective method to ramp up weight loss and energy levels, others dismiss it as unnecessary and ineffective.

After being on a restricted diet for an extended period time, your body will start conserving energy, and your resting metabolic rate will slow down. Increasing your calorie intake, as recommended in reverse dieting, will supposedly give your body the boost it needs to start burning more calories again.