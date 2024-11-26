Centre allocates Rs 72 crore to Kerala for disaster mitigation, Rs 1,115.67 crore to states

The Union government has approved Rs 72 crore for Kerala as part of a larger disaster mitigation fund allocation of Rs 1,115.67 crore for various states. The decision was made by a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Other states receiving significant allocations include Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, each getting Rs 139 crore, while northeastern states as a whole will receive Rs 378 crore. Kerala and Karnataka are each allocated Rs 72 crore, while Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will receive Rs 50 crore each. The funds aim to address the impact of landslides in vulnerable regions.

The northeastern states benefiting from this allocation include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. Additionally, Rs 115.67 crore has been set aside for disaster preparedness training across the country. These measures are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen disaster management infrastructure and reduce the vulnerability of high-risk areas.

Earlier, the same committee had allocated Rs 3,075.65 crore for flood mitigation projects in seven cities. With a total of Rs 21,476 crore allocated this year, the government is emphasizing proactive measures to support disaster management and preparedness across India.