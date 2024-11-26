Cyclone Fengal Forms in Bay of Bengal, IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the development of a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the East Equatorial Indian Ocean within the next 24 hours. This system is predicted to intensify, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 25 to November 27. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and nearby regions are also on alert for possible impacts. As of November 24, a well-marked low-pressure area had already intensified into a depression, moving west-northwest.

The depression was reported to be about 1,050 km south-southeast of Chennai and 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to strengthen further, with wind speeds likely to reach 65 km/h and gusts up to 75 km/h between November 25 and 26. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until November 27, with moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms anticipated in Kerala and Mahe during the same period. Rainfall in these regions is expected to continue into November 28 and 29.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience isolated thunderstorms and rain between November 27 and 30, while Rayalaseema could see light showers from November 27 to 28. The IMD has also highlighted significant wind activity in the Bay of Bengal, with westerly winds over the south Bay and easterly winds in the central and northern regions expected to persist through November 30.