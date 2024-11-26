Govt bans WhatsApp, Gmail for transmitting official documents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has implemented strict guidelines for handling sensitive official documents, banning the use of third-party apps like WhatsApp and Gmail. The government has expressed concerns over potential security breaches and data leaks associated with these platforms.

The order mandates the use of government-approved communication channels for sharing classified information. ‘Top Secret’ and ‘Secret’ documents must be shared only through secure, closed networks with robust encryption. ‘Confidential’ and ‘Restricted’ information can be shared over the internet through encrypted networks or government email and messaging platforms.

To further enhance security, the government has imposed restrictions on remote work practices. ‘Top Secret’ and ‘Secret’ information cannot be shared while working from home. Additionally, the use of digital assistant devices is prohibited during discussions involving classified information. Non-compliance with these guidelines may result in disciplinary action.