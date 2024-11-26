Kerala: Lorry kills 5, including children, sleeping roadside in Thrissur

In a tragic incident in Nattika, Thrissur, a timber-laden lorry veered off course and ran over a group of people sleeping by the roadside, killing five individuals, including two children. The victims were identified as Kaliyappan (50), Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39), and Bangazi (20), while seven others sustained injuries and were taken to Thrissur Medical College for treatment. The accident occurred near JK Theatre, where the nomadic group had set up a temporary camp along the National Highway due to ongoing roadwork.

The police investigation revealed that Alex (33), the lorry’s cleaner, was behind the wheel at the time and was reportedly intoxicated. Despite a diversion sign prohibiting vehicles from entering the construction area, the driver disregarded the warning, breaking through barricades and crashing into the victims’ tent. The cleaner, who lacked a valid driving license, was arrested along with the lorry driver.

After the accident, the lorry initially attempted to flee but was intercepted by locals who chased it down on the highway and informed the police. Authorities are now investigating the incident, which highlights negligence, impaired driving, and disregard for traffic regulations as contributing factors to the devastating loss of lives.