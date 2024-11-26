Know lessons to learn from Kamasutra

Kamasutra written by Indian sage Vatsayana contains ancient wisdom about sex. The book written in Sanskrit explores sexuality, eroticism and emotional fulfillment in life. It is considered as the holy grail of erotics. It talks about not only about sex positions, foreplay, kiss and porn, but also about spirituality. It focuses on the erotic part of life that is supported by pleasure and delight.

There are many things to learn from Kamasutra. Here are 5 points that you can learn from Kamasutra.

Sexual Energy: As per Kamasutra, sexual energy is one of the most important aspects of life. It is the core of all energies. Humans feel arousal, lust, sensuality and pleasure when they are at par with their sexual energy. This also allows them to feel excited and get creative ideas when needed.

Sexual desire is sacred: Kamasutra says that the sexual desire is a sacred one. The idea that sexual arousal is related to feelings of shame, embarrassment and guilt is completely wrong. Sex is the union of people committing to each other, physically and mentally.

Sex helps you to feel free: Sex helps you to be free. As per the vedic book, when you are in tune with your body and sexuality, you immediately feel free. Sex should always be a desire and want and not a need. When sex becomes a need then things go wrong

Sex should have value: Sex must be meaningful. The way you nurture values should be incorporated into sex as well. Sex becomes meaningful when the two partners have the same values and moral principles. It helps to attain spirituality, which is very important to sustain in sex.

Sexual problems are a result of your personality: Kamasutra says that sexual problems such as abuse, violence, shame happen because of aggression and fear. This is a personality problem. Unless you fix your issues deep within, sexual desire will continue to be a big problem for you.