Nubia introduces new smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Nubia Watch GT was launched in China. It is being promoted as “Nubia’s first sports health watch.” Nubia Watch GT price is set in China at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The company has yet to confirm the availability details of the newly launched smart wearable.

The Nubia Watch GT sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a pixel density of 326ppi, and a screen-to-body ratio of 87 percent. The smartwatch comes with a metal body, a translucent glass middle frame, and a crown on the right edge.

Nubia confirmed that the Watch GT comes with more than 100 preset sports modes and has AI-backed health monitoring features. The smartwatch is equipped with Tencent’s Hunyuan AI features and supports dual-frequency GPS connectivity. The Nubia Watch GT has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 450mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life with typical usage.