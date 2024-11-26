RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized in Chennai; Stable Condition

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai following a health issue. Hospital officials clarified that his condition is stable and not serious. An RBI representative confirmed, “He is fine, and there is no cause for concern. A formal statement will be issued shortly.” According to hospital sources, Das is expected to be discharged within a few hours.

Speculation about a second term extension for Das is ongoing, which could make him the longest-serving RBI Governor since the 1960s. Das, who assumed office in December 2018, has already surpassed the typical five-year term for recent governors, reflecting the government’s trust in his leadership during challenging times.

During his tenure, Das has guided the RBI through significant economic hurdles, including inflation and global uncertainties. He recently expressed confidence in India’s economic stability, emphasizing its resilience against external pressures such as trade wars, geopolitical tensions, and protectionist policies.