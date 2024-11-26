Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices traded higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in financial and IT stocks. But, the equity indices ended their two-day winning streak and closed Tuesday’s session in negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 105.79 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,004.06. The NSE Nifty50 settled 27.40 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 24,194.50.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,296 against 1,579 stocks that declined, and 126 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,001. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 212, and those that hit a 52-week low was 50. A total of 347 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 220 in the lower circuit.

Out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50, 27 ended lower. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Auto, and Sun Pharma. Top gainers were Shriram Finance, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, and Infosys.

Small-cap stocks outperformed the broader market, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index closing 0.82 per cent higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 index, on the other hand, settled flat on Tuesday. Sectoral indices ended on a mixed note. Nifty IT, FMCG, and Media led the gains, while Auto, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs indices ended in the red.