Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher marginally in Kerala on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 56,840, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7105, up by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price depreciated sharply by Rs 960 per 8 gram. In the last two days, gold price declined by Rs 1800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gram, down by Rs.1310. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gram, down by Rs.1200. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -2.51%, while in the last month it has been 0.2%. The cost of silver is Rs.92500 per kg, down by Rs.2000 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts opened higher at Rs 75,681 per 10 grams, which is up by 0.62% or Rs 460. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 88,623/kg, up by 0.42% or Rs 373. Gold prices fell by Rs 1,900/ 10 grams in this week so far while silver prices fell by Rs 2,145/kg in the same period. On Monday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs 75,211 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.13% while silver December futures contract settled at Rs 88,250 per kilogram with a gain of 0.63%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,630.59 per ounce. Gold hit its lowest level since November 18 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,630.70. Price of spot silver was slightly changed at $30.41 per ounce, platinum was steady at $928.25 and palladium rose 0.03% to $977.47.