Financial markets in this Gulf country to be closed on December 2 and 3: Details

Abu Dhabi: The financial markets in the UAE will be closed for two days on account of the UAE’s National Day. The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced this. The markets will be closed on December 2 and 3 and will resume on December 4

Government employees in the country will get a 4-day weekend for this year’s National Day celebrations, now called Eid Al Etihad. December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, will be paid holidays for those working in the public sector. Employees in the private sector will get paid holidays for December 2 and 3. When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates to a four-day break.

Also Read: Flydubai announces new flight service

Government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day weekend, local authorities confirmed last week. They will get paid holidays on December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, with regular operations resuming on December 4, Wednesday. In Sharjah, because the official weekend is from Friday to Sunday, employees in the public sector will enjoy a five-day long weekend.

This year’s National Day celebration — the 53rd — has been named Eid Al Etihad, which symbolises the ‘union’ (Etihad) and marks the unification of the Emirates on December 2, 1971. The theme is central to the country’s “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride”.