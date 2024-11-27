Karnataka HC directs BBMP to impose higher fines for dog feces in parks

The Karnataka High Court has instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Horticulture Department to impose stricter fines on pet owners whose dogs defecate in public parks. The directive follows numerous public complaints about unhygienic conditions caused by pet faeces in Bengaluru’s parks. The court emphasized the need for maintaining cleanliness and directed officials to address the issue comprehensively.

A division bench led by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria issued the order while hearing a petition by the NGO Compassion Unlimited Plus Action, which sought stronger measures against nuisances caused by pets in public spaces. The court criticized the BBMP and the Horticulture Department for failing to uphold park cleanliness, citing over 1,200 registered complaints. It called for immediate action, including higher fines for violators, regular inspections by a dedicated team, and awareness campaigns to encourage responsible pet ownership.

The court outlined key measures such as enforcing the Karnataka Parks and Open Spaces Act, 1985, and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, establishing a permanent park management system, and allocating sufficient budgets for maintenance. Additionally, it directed authorities to inform pet owners about the need to carry waste bags and dispose of dog feces responsibly, ensuring public parks remain clean and welcoming for all visitors.