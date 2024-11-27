Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Predicts Heavy Rain in 3 Districts

An intense low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a cyclone today. While Kerala is not likely to face a direct impact, heavy rainfall has been forecasted for certain regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, warning of isolated heavy rainfall on November 27. The state is also expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next five days.

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along the Kerala coast until November 29 due to strong winds ranging from 35 to 55 km/h caused by the intensified depression. Similar warnings have been issued for the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Bay of Bengal coasts, where hazardous conditions are anticipated until November 30. Fishermen currently at sea have been urged to return to shore immediately to ensure safety.

As the depression moves toward the Tamil Nadu coast via Sri Lanka, it is expected to bring widespread rainfall to southern states. Kerala’s coastal areas may experience adverse weather, but the Karnataka-Lakshadweep region remains unaffected. The IMD continues to monitor the system closely, issuing updates and alerts to mitigate risks.