Know Diseases And Infections You Can Get From Kissing

Kiss is one of the most beautiful sign of love. Kiss is the most romantic expression of love. Kissing provides us with many health benefits. But, there are some negatives to it. Kiss can also transmit germs. It is possible to contract various illnesses including sexually transmitted ones from a kissing session.

1. Herpes: As per a study, more than two-thirds of the world’s population under the age of 50 has herpes simplex 1 (HSV-1). It is commonly known as, oral kind of herpes. Around one in every six Americans under the age of 50 has herpes simplex 2 (HSV-2). HSV-2 is known as the genital kind of herpes. HSV-1 sometimes creates cold sores in and around the mouth. As per medical experts, if you kiss someone with HSV-1, then it will be transmitted to you.

2. Syphilis: Syphilis is a highly infectious sexual disease. One of its hallmarks is the development of sores in the mouth. The sores, which are usually round and open, make syphilis transmissible through kissing.

3. Meningitis: Some meningitis is caused by bacteria while other cases come about because of viruses. As per US CDC, close contact with a person who has viral meningitis can result in you getting the virus. But, it’s unlikely to turn into meningitis.

4. Mononucleosis: Is known as the kissing disease. It is usually caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and can be passed on to others through kissing, coughing, and sharing glasses and utensils.

5. Gingivitis: it can be occasionally being passed through kissing. People with gum disease can pass the bacteria that cause gingivitis through saliva.

6.Mumps: Mumps is a viral infection that affects the salivary glands, causing them to swell. It usually spreads via airborne droplets from the nose or throat of an infected person.

The best way to avoid getting a Sexually Transmitted Diseases/Sexually Transmitted Infections from kissing is to have a direct conversation about it with your partner. Setting boundaries early can help you avoid an infection. So always kiss carefully.