Know early signs and symptoms of gastric cancer

Stomach cancer, or gastric cancer, is a disease where malignant cells form in the stomach’s inner lining. It often leads to severe health complications if not detected early. Stomach cancer symptoms can start mild and intensify over time. Recognising and addressing these signs early improves the effectiveness of treatments and enhances survival rates.

Below are some critical symptoms to watch for.

1. Persistent indigestion or heartburn

Frequent heartburn or indigestion, even without consuming triggering foods, can be an early sign of stomach cancer. This discomfort often stems from stomach lining irritation caused by tumour growth.

2. Feeling bloated after small meals

If you feel unusually full or bloated after eating small amounts, it could indicate a problem with digestion due to stomach cancer. The tumour can restrict space in the stomach, making it feel full or swollen with minimal food intake.

3. Loss of appetite and unintended weight loss

Cancer can alter the body’s metabolism, causing sudden and unplanned weight loss and a loss of interest in food. This combination is especially concerning if it occurs over a short period without changes in diet or activity levels.

4. Nausea and vomiting, sometimes with blood

Persistent nausea and vomiting are common symptoms that can indicate an issue with the stomach lining. Vomiting with traces of blood is a more serious sign and should be addressed immediately.

5. Abdominal pain or discomfort, particularly above the navel

Pain in the upper abdomen, above the belly button, is often a sign that the stomach lining is irritated or inflamed, possibly due to a tumour. This pain can be sharp, dull, or come in waves, often increasing in frequency and intensity over time.

6. Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

As stomach cancer advances, it can spread to nearby tissues, including those involved in swallowing. Difficulty swallowing or feeling as though food is “stuck” in the throat can be a warning sign, especially if this issue persists.

7. Anaemia and general fatigue

Internal bleeding from stomach tumours can cause anaemia, characterised by a low red blood cell count. This can result in constant fatigue, paleness, and weakness. Unexplained anaemia, particularly in adults without obvious causes, should always prompt further investigation.