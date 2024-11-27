Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, settled higher on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,234.08, up 230.02 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,274.90, up 80.40 points or 0.33 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,566 against 1,323 stocks that declined, and 132 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,021. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 213, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 370 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 215 in the lower circuit.

25 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, BEL, Trent, and NTPC. NTPC Green Energy, which made its debut today, ended higher by 8.74 per cent at Rs 121.25 on the NSE, from its IPO allotment price of Rs 108. Top losers were Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company, Wipro, Shriram Finance, and Hindalco.

Among the broader markets, small-cap stocks stole the show, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index ending higher by 1.30 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended higher by 0.64 per cent. Sectoral markets too ended broadly on a higher note, with all the indices ending in the green, barring Nifty IT, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, and Healthcare indices.