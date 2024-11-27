Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Select Districts Today

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving at 10 km/h, is expected to develop into a cyclone today. It is currently located 470 km from Nagapattinam and 670 km from Chennai. This weather system has prompted the Meteorological Department to issue warnings for heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Districts like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal are forecasted to experience extremely heavy rainfall today, while areas such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu are expected to see heavy to very heavy rain. Other districts, including Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi, may also receive significant rainfall.

Tomorrow, November 28, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, with very heavy rain likely in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. The rain intensity may reduce in other areas, but isolated heavy rainfall is still possible in regions like Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi. The weather system’s movement and strength will influence rainfall distribution across the state.

Private weather forecaster Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John noted that rainfall hotspots for today include Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal, with heavy rains also expected in Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, and Puducherry. Chennai is likely to experience reduced rainfall today compared to previous days. The city will see heavier downpours only if the deep depression shifts westward toward the coast.