Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price decline marginally in Kerala on Thursday, November 28. Gold is priced at Rs 56,720, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7090, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices witnessed a minor increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7769.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.290. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7123.3 per gm, marking an increase of Rs.270. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.74%, while the change over the last month has been 2.44%. The cost of silver is Rs.92500 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 75,500 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.34% or Rs 260. Silver December futures contracts were trading 0.83% lower at Rs 86,950/kg, down by Rs 730. Gold prices fell by Rs 2,100/ 10 grams in this week so far while silver prices fell by Rs 3,800/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,516 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.69% while silver December futures contract settled at Rs 89,761 per kilogram with a loss of 0.78%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,636.35 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,635.90. Price of spot silver was slightly changed at $30.10 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $929.43 and palladium added 0.4% to $975.78. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.10% to 878.55 tonnes on Wednesday.