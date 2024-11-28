Know what is ‘Ulcerative Colitis’

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It affects the large intestine (colon) and rectum. It involves inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the colon, which can lead to painful symptoms, digestive discomfort, and frequent flare-ups.

Common symptoms include:

Abdominal pain and cramping especially on the left side.

Frequent diarrhoea often with blood or mucus in stools.

Rectal pain or bleeding due to ulcers and inflammation.

Urgency to defecate, feeling a persistent need to go to the bathroom.

Low energy and occasional fever are common, especially during flare-ups.

Malabsorption and reduced appetite may lead to weight loss.

The exact cause of UC is unknown, but several factors may play a role:

Genetics: UC tends to run in families, suggesting a genetic predisposition.

Immune System Dysfunction: An abnormal immune response may mistakenly attack the colon, causing inflammation.

Environmental Triggers: Certain environmental factors, such as diet, stress, and pollutants, may trigger or worsen symptoms.

Microbiome Imbalance: Disruption of gut bacteria can contribute to inflammation in some cases.

Prevention tips

Adopt a balanced diet: Avoid trigger foods that worsen symptoms (e.g., fatty or spicy foods).

Manage stress: Practice relaxation techniques, as stress can worsen symptoms.

Stay hydrated: Proper hydration helps reduce the intensity of digestive symptoms.

Avoid NSAIDs: These anti-inflammatory medications can irritate the gut lining, so try alternatives if possible.

Quit smoking: Smoking can increase inflammation and worsen symptoms.

Treatment options:

1. Medications

Some medications can help reduce inflammation in the colon lining and are typically the first-line treatment.

2. Dietary adjustments

A low-residue or low-fibre diet during flare-ups can help reduce bowel movement frequency and ease symptoms. Specific foods like probiotics and fibre-rich foods may be beneficial during remission.

3. Surgery

In severe cases, surgical removal of the colon (colectomy) may be necessary, often followed by the creation of an internal pouch or ileostomy to allow waste to exit the body.

4. Lifestyle modifications

Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management practices can support overall health and help reduce symptom flare-ups.

5. Regular monitoring

Routine check-ups and colonoscopies are essential for monitoring disease progression and adjusting treatments as needed.