UAE National Day: Dubai extends 3-day super sale for the first time

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has extended the three-day super sale (3DSS) by an extra day this year. This is for first time that the three-day super sale is extended. The sale will kick off on November 29 and run for four days until December 2 in celebration of Eid Al Etihad.
Shoppers will get mega deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent at more than 3,000 stores and 500 brands across the city. The super sale covers a wide range of items — from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty and wellness, home and kitchen.
The citywide event will take place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including (but not limited to):
Al Khawaneej Walk
BurJuman
City Centre Al Shindagha
City Centre Deira
City Centre Me’aisem
City Centre Mirdif
Circle Mall
City Walk
Dubai Festival City Mall
Ibn Battuta
Mall of the Emirates
Mercato
Nakheel Mall
Oasis Center
The Beach JBR
The Outlet Village
Wafi
