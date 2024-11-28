UAE National Day: Dubai extends 3-day super sale for the first time

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has extended the three-day super sale (3DSS) by an extra day this year. This is for first time that the three-day super sale is extended. The sale will kick off on November 29 and run for four days until December 2 in celebration of Eid Al Etihad.

Shoppers will get mega deals and discounts of up to 90 per cent at more than 3,000 stores and 500 brands across the city. The super sale covers a wide range of items — from fashion, footwear, and accessories to beauty and wellness, home and kitchen.

Also Read: UAE National Day: Dubai reserves 4 public beaches for families

The citywide event will take place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including (but not limited to):

Al Khawaneej Walk

BurJuman

City Centre Al Shindagha

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me’aisem

City Centre Mirdif

Circle Mall

City Walk

Dubai Festival City Mall

Ibn Battuta

Mall of the Emirates

Mercato

Nakheel Mall

Oasis Center

The Beach JBR

The Outlet Village

Wafi