UAE National Day: Fujairah Ruler pardons 118 prisoners

Dubai: Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Member of the Supreme Council, ordered the release of 118 prisoners from the Penal and Reformative Institution in the emirate. The decision was based on the inmates’ eligibility, good background and behaviour, ahead of 53rd National Day.

The initiative aims to provide the prisoners with a chance to start a new life, and bring joy to the inmates’ families, according to the move by.

Earlier, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners on Wednesday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also ordered the release of 1,169 convicts of various nationalities from the emirate’s correctional and penal institutions.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 304 inmates from correctional and penal facilities in the emirate.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.