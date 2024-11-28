UAE National Day: UAE President pardons 2269 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: The UAE President and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 2269 inmates from correctional and penal facilities. The Royal pardon was issued on the occasion of 53rd UAE National Day. These inmates have been sentenced in various cases, and the President ensured the payment of the fines owed to them.

This initiative aims to give released inmates a chance at a new life, achieve stability and bring joy to their families and alleviate their suffering. Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also ordered the release of 1,169 convicts of various nationalities from the emirate’s correctional and penal institutions. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, also ordered the release of 683 prisoners on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd National Day.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 304 inmates from correctional and penal facilities in the emirate. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Member of the Supreme Council, also ordered the release of 118 prisoners from the Penal and Reformative Institution in the emirate.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.