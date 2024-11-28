Understanding Pneumococcal Infection and Disease Prevention

Children under five, particularly those under two, face a heightened risk of pneumococcal disease caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, also known as pneumococcus. This infection can lead to severe conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, or blood infections, collectively termed Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD). In India, IPD accounts for 14% of deaths among children under five, with approximately 105,000 fatalities annually according to UNICEF. The country also bears 36% of the clinical pneumonia burden in the WHO South-East Asia region. Adults are not immune either, with significant infection rates noted among older age groups, particularly those aged 60 and above.

Vaccination is a key preventive measure against pneumococcal disease, especially given the challenges of treatment and the emerging threat of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs), which target multiple strains of the bacterium, are part of India’s national immunization program aimed at reducing childhood mortality. Pediatric experts emphasize the importance of advanced vaccines that cover a broader range of strains to provide enhanced protection. Programs like those by John Snow, Inc. (JSI) support government efforts in ensuring vaccine accessibility and implementation.

Recently, advanced vaccines such as PneumoShield 14, introduced in India, offer protection against 14 strains of pneumococcus, surpassing the coverage of earlier PCV-10 and PCV-13 vaccines. Designed for children over six weeks old, the vaccine is administered in a schedule of three doses at six, 10, and 14 weeks. As a conjugate vaccine, it combines bacterial components with proteins to strengthen the immune response, offering broader protection against pneumococcal-related diseases, particularly among the most vulnerable children.