12 dead, 30 injured as state transport bus overturns

Mumbai: At least twelve people died and 30 others were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday. The bus was going to Gondia from nagpur.

‘A State transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. twelve people have died and around 30 people are injured,’ said the police.

The injured have been shifted to the Gondia District Hospital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims.

‘A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured,’ said a CMO statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.