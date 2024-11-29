Bengaluru Airport Road to Go Signal-Free with New Sadahalli Flyover

To alleviate traffic congestion on the route to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to construct a new flyover at Sadahalli Junction. This busy intersection near the airport toll plaza has been a significant bottleneck, causing delays for vehicles traveling via Hebbal. The proposed flyover will eliminate the need for vehicles to stop at traffic signals and toll booths, ensuring smoother and faster access to the airport. The tender process for the project is expected to begin soon.

KIA currently handles over 750 flights and serves more than 1 lakh passengers daily, with nearly 80% of airport-bound vehicles using the Hebbal route. To accommodate this heavy traffic, NHAI has already built a 13-km-long signal-free flyover from Hebbal’s Esteem Mall to Yelahanka Air Base. However, delays persist at Sadahalli Junction, affecting over 2 lakh vehicles daily. The new flyover aims to address this issue, significantly enhancing the travel experience for commuters.

Additionally, NHAI is considering flyovers at other key traffic signals along Bellary Road, including Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura, and Jakkur, to create a fully signal-free corridor from Hebbal to KIA. This initiative would streamline the journey for vehicles traveling on the surface road and further reduce congestion on the airport route. Regional NHAI officer V.P. Brahankar emphasized the importance of this project, noting that work at Sadahalli Junction will commence soon.