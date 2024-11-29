Emirate in UAE announces 50% discount on traffic fines

Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain Police announced a 50 per cent traffic fine discount scheme. The scheme will be effective from December 1 until January 5, 2025. The announcement comes ahead of the celebrations of the 53rd UAE National Day, coined Eid Al Etihad this year.

The decision applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before December 1, 2024. This initiative also covers the cancellation of vehicle impoundments and traffic black points. However, the offer is not valid for serious violations. The authority called on all vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision and pay their accumulated fines, and to comply with traffic rules.

Ajman Police also announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from November 4 to December 15, 2024. The discount covers all the fines on violations committed in the emirate before October 31.