Tenkasi Schools to Reopen Tomorrow After Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing widespread rainfall due to the early onset of the Northeast monsoon, with districts like Chennai and Tenkasi facing significant downpours. On the 19th, Tenkasi saw heavy and continuous rain, leading to waterlogged roads and inconveniences for daily commuters.

In response to the adverse weather, Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore declared a holiday for all private and government schools. Initially, to make up for the lost day, schools were instructed to remain open on November 23rd (Saturday). However, this plan was canceled as a voter registration camp for enrollment, deletion, and verification was scheduled for the same day.

To address the missed school day, authorities later designated November 30th (Saturday) as a full working day for both government and private schools in Tenkasi. This adjustment ensures that students can make up for the lost academic time while accommodating civic activities.