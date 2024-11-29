UAE authority announces closure of key road

Dubai: Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah will be closed on Friday, November 29. Fujairah Police announced this.

The closure will affect both directions of the road, from the Fujairah University intersection to the Fujairah Corniche intersection. The road will be closed from 2pm to 5pm.

Fujairah Police urged motorists to use alternative routes during this time.

Meanwhile, authorities in the UAE have revealed the locations of Eid Al Etihad celebration zones. While the ceremony will be held in Al Ain, residents across the seven Emirates can watch the show on December 2 at the designated celebration zones.