UAE National Day: Telecom company offers free 53GB data

Dubai: Leading telecom operator in the UAE, du is offering free 53GB data on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day. The digital service provider announced a range of exclusive offers and promotions, which will be available from November 28 to December 4.

All postpaid customers will be able to avail free 53GB of national data valid for seven days. The offer is available until December 4.

Customers who have purchased or switch to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive free 53GB national data valid for a year. This offer is available until December 31.

Those eligible for the offer — whether prepaid users or postpaid plan subscribers — will receive an SMS in the evening of November 28 (before midnight). This text will include instructions on how to avail of the free data for UAE National Day.