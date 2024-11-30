Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower marginally in Kerala on Saturday, November 30. Gold is priced at Rs 57,200, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7150, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7829.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.780. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7179.3 per gram, rising by Rs.730. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been recorded at 2.73%, while in the previous month, it has shown an increase of 4.92%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.94700 per kilogram, which reflects an increase of Rs.2200 per kilogram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures settled at Rs 76,244 per 10 grams and were up by Rs 520 or 0.69% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, silver’s December futures ended at Rs 89,061 per kg and were higher by Rs 1,059 or 1.2% around this time.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,637.71 per ounce. Gold was down nearly 3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,636.80. Price of spot silver shed 0.1% to $30.23 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $932.55 and palladium was steady at $975.68.