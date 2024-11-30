Cyclone Fengal: Schools, Colleges Closed in Puducherry, Chennai Tomorrow

Cyclone Mandous, forming in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow afternoon with wind speeds of 70-90 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department. An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. The cyclone is anticipated to bring significant rainfall and high winds to affected areas.

In response to the cyclone, schools and colleges have been closed in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi. Authorities have instructed that no special classes or examinations be conducted during this time. Other districts facing heavy rainfall warnings have been asked to assess the situation and decide on closures as necessary. Public transport services along East Coast Road and OMR will also be temporarily suspended during the cyclone’s landfall.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Beaches, amusement parks, and entertainment venues are to be avoided for safety. The government has emphasized strict adherence to disaster management measures to ensure public safety during this period of heavy rain and strong winds.