Emirates cancels flights to this city till December 14

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates cancelled flights to and from Baghdad. Flights to and from Baghdad will remain cancelled until and including December 14, 2024.

Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Also Read: Acer introduces M Series hybrid QLED + MiniLED 4K smart TVs in India: Price, Specifications

Emirates’ flights to and from Beirut are cancelled until and including December 31, 2024. Customers transiting through Dubai with final destination Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Emirates has advised passengers impacted by flight cancellations to contact Emirates in case of direct booking, or contact booking agents for alternative travel options. Customers must also ensure up-to-date contact details to receive updates, the airline added.

Meanwhile, Emirates’ partner airline, flydubai is operating flights to Baghdad. Customers who have confirmed bookings with final destination Baghdad on flydubai will be accepted for travel. Passengers have been advised to regularly monitor flight status on flydubai.