Indian Railways Earns Rs 12,159 Crore from Passenger Services During Festive Season

The Indian Railways generated ?12,159.35 crore in revenue from passenger services during September and October 2024, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This data was shared in response to questions raised by TMC MP Mala Roy regarding earnings from ticket sales and cancellations. Vaishnaw clarified that revenue from ticket cancellations is not separately tracked.

Between September 1 and November 10, 2024, a total of 143.71 crore passengers traveled by train, with the Central Railway Zone recording the highest number of travelers at 31.63 crore. The minister provided zone-wise passenger data for this period, highlighting significant demand across regions during the festive season.

To accommodate the surge in travel demand, Indian Railways announced 7,983 special train trips between October 1 and November 30, 2024. These measures aimed to ensure smooth and efficient transport for the festive rush, reflecting the Railways’ commitment to addressing increased passenger needs during peak travel times.