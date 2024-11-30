Manipur: Eight Held for Attacks on Police Station, MLAs’ Homes

Manipur police have arrested eight individuals linked to attacks on a police station and the homes of MLAs in the violence-hit state. Among those arrested is Chongtham Thoicha, a 20-year-old from Imphal West, apprehended for his role in arson targeting the properties of elected representatives on November 16. Additionally, seven others were arrested for attacking Kakching police station and assaulting its personnel on November 27, reportedly demanding the release of four individuals detained earlier for vandalizing an MLA’s property.

The violence against the homes of MLAs followed the discovery of six bodies, including women and children from the Meitei community, in rivers. The victims were allegedly abducted by Kuki militants after a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district on November 11, which also resulted in the deaths of ten Kuki insurgents. The incidents have further strained relations between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the region.

Since ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur in May last year, over 250 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced. The ongoing conflict between the valley-dwelling Meitei community and the hill-based Kuki-Zo groups continues to escalate, leaving the state in turmoil and prompting widespread unrest.