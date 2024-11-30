One in Five Employees Fear Job Loss: Report Highlights Layoff Impact

The IT and IT-BPM sector in India is facing challenges such as layoffs and employee burnout. One in five employees in these sectors is concerned about job security, and many are seeking better work-life balance. Companies are responding to these challenges by prioritizing transparency, communication, and fair compensation practices. Additionally, they are focusing on building trust, enhancing employee engagement, and providing a sense of purpose to foster a positive work environment.

Younger employees, particularly Gen Z, are seeking purpose-driven work and a strong sense of community. Companies that can offer these elements are better positioned to attract and retain top talent. By investing in flexibility, employee involvement, and work-life balance, organizations can reduce burnout and boost employee satisfaction.

Despite industry-wide challenges, some companies have excelled in creating exceptional workplace cultures. These companies have prioritized employee well-being, fostered a sense of belonging, and empowered employees to make decisions. By doing so, they have successfully navigated the evolving landscape of the IT sector and emerged as leaders in the industry.