Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Reopens; Heavy Rains Claim 3 Lives

Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry late Saturday night, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, the storm crossed with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h. After landfall, the cyclone began moving west-southwest and is expected to weaken into a deep depression within hours.

In Chennai, heavy rains caused significant flooding in areas like Korattur, T. Nagar, and Nungambakkam. Three people lost their lives in separate incidents, including a migrant worker who was electrocuted near an ATM. The Chennai airport, shut down on Saturday, reopened early Sunday morning, though 226 flights were canceled, and several others were rerouted due to the adverse weather.

The IMD issued a red alert for six districts, including Puducherry and Chengalpattu, with orange and yellow alerts for other areas, including Chennai. Emergency crews are working to address the flooding and damage as the cyclone’s effects continue to be felt across the region.