Cyclone Fengal to boost rainfall in Kerala; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

Kerala experienced below-average rainfall during October, marking a subdued start to the Thulavarsham (northeast monsoon). November saw only scattered heavy showers, leaving the overall rainfall unimpressive. However, as December begins, the Thulavarsham shows signs of intensifying, with Cyclone Fengal near Puducherry contributing to a stronger weather system. The first week of December is now forecasted to bring significant rainfall across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall. Orange alerts, indicating very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours, have been declared for several districts, including Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on December 2, and for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on December 3. Yellow alerts, signaling heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, have been issued for multiple districts from December 1 to December 4, with thunderstorms expected in isolated areas.

The specific yellow alert schedule includes Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram on December 1, followed by Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod on December 2. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad are under alert on December 3, and Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on December 4. The IMD has emphasized the likelihood of thunderstorms and heavy downpours during this period.