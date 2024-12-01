Massive fire in Kochi scrap warehouse destroys shop and house

A massive fire erupted at a scrap warehouse near the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi around 1 AM on December 1. The blaze destroyed the warehouse, an adjoining house, an automobile workshop, and several vehicles. Fortunately, nine workers inside the warehouse escaped unharmed. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution, and train services on the Alappuzha route were disrupted for about 45 minutes before resuming. Firefighters brought the flames under control after nearly four hours of intense effort.

The warehouse, owned by film producer Raju Gopi, stored flammable materials and was located in a densely populated area near a women’s hostel and residential buildings. Concerns over safety were heightened as the fire posed a significant risk to the surrounding neighborhood. Kochi ACP Rajkumar confirmed the fire began at the rear of the godown, though the cause remains unknown. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what triggered the incident.

Separately, another fire broke out late at night in the car parking area of Apple Residency near Nedumbassery airport. The blaze destroyed one car, partially damaged three others, and affected several bikes. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, rescuing a girl trapped in a room by cutting the electricity supply and using a ladder. No casualties were reported, though the air conditioning unit and wiring in the room sustained damage.