Audi launches Q7 Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Audi India has launched the second facelift of the Q7 SUV. The SUV is offered at prices ranging between Rs 88.60 lakh and Rs 97.81 lakh(ex-showroom India). Bookings for the SUV are now open and the deliveries should start soon.

The Audi Q7 facelift will be available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. Audi has sold more than 10,000 units of the Q7 in the Indian market till now.

The Q7 facelift now features a larger and more prominent front grille, outlined by thicker chrome elements. It is complemented by OLED headlamps equipped with LED daytime running lights. These lighting units now offer customizable light signatures. The color palette includes five options: Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, and Glacier White.

The interior design remains largely unchanged. However, updates have been made to the central touchscreen infotainment system and the driver display, which now incorporate improvements to Audi’s virtual cockpit system and a lane-change warning feature. The Q7 still supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offers two interior color options: Saiga Beige and Cedar Brown.

The Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system included as standard. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.