Simple strategies to reduce PCOS belly fat

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

“PCOS belly” refers to abdominal fat accumulation common in women with PCOS due to insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances. This type of fat tends to be visceral, surrounding internal organs, and may increase the risk of metabolic complications. PCOS belly can be reduced through a combination of lifestyle changes.

Strategies to reduce PCOS belly fat

1. Adopt a low-glycemic-index (gi) diet

A low-GI diet focuses on foods that release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, helping to regulate insulin levels. Women with PCOS often have insulin resistance, which contributes to fat storage in the abdominal area.

2. Increase protein intake

Protein-rich foods stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce hunger hormones, aiding in fat loss. Including sources like eggs, fish, chicken, tofu, and nuts in meals can promote muscle growth and help reduce belly fat by enhancing the body’s metabolism and curbing cravings.

3. Engage in regular exercise

A mix of strength training and cardiovascular exercise is crucial for reducing PCOS belly fat. Strength training builds lean muscle, boosting metabolism, while cardio exercises like brisk walking, jogging, or cycling help burn calories and reduce visceral fat.

4. Practice stress management

Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which can exacerbate fat storage in the abdominal area. Stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness can reduce cortisol levels and improve hormonal balance, helping to combat PCOS belly.

5. Prioritise quality sleep

Poor sleep disrupts hormonal balance, leading to increased cravings and fat storage. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night to regulate hormones like insulin, ghrelin, and leptin, which play a significant role in appetite and fat storage, particularly in the belly area.

6. Include anti-inflammatory foods

PCOS is often associated with chronic inflammation, which can contribute to abdominal fat. Foods like fatty fish (rich in omega-3s), turmeric, ginger, berries, and leafy greens help reduce inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity and aiding in fat loss.

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water aids in digestion, helps flush out toxins, and reduces bloating, which can make a PCOS belly more prominent. Aim for at least 8–10 glasses of water daily, and consider herbal teas like green tea or chamomile, which have additional metabolic and anti-inflammatory benefits.

8. Supplement smartly

Supplements like inositol, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce PCOS symptoms, including abdominal fat.

9. Track and reduce caloric intake wisely

While extreme calorie restriction can harm metabolic health, creating a moderate calorie deficit helps in weight loss. Focus on nutrient-dense foods to stay full and energised while reducing overall caloric intake.