Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 57,000 mark again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price crossed Rs 57,000 mark after two days in Kerala on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 57,040, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7130, up by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 480 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.650. The cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7106.3 per gram, down by Rs.600. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.98%, whereas in the last month, it has increased by 3.07%. The price of silver is Rs.94000 per kg, which reflects a decrease of Rs.500 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 76,846 per 10 grams and were up by Rs 159 or 0.21% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, silver February futures were trading at Rs 91,280 per kg and were higher by Rs 395 or 0.43%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,642.42 per ounce, after falling as much as 1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,665.30. Price of spot silver added 0.3% to $30.60 per ounce, platinum steadied at $946.60 and palladium rose 0.5% to $985.86.